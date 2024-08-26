Enemy attacked Kharkiv in the morning: there are hit, no casualties so far

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv in the morning, hitting an open area in the Nemyshlyansky district, no information about casualties was received, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At about 08:05 the enemy struck the city of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in Nemyshlyansky district in an open area. No casualties at the moment - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv region: no reports of casualties as of now - RMA