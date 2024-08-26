Enemy attacked Kharkiv in the morning: there are hit, no casualties so far
Kyiv • UNN
At about 08:05, the enemy attacked Kharkiv, hitting an open area in the Nemyshlyansky district. At the time of reporting, there was no information on casualties.
