Poland predicts up to 2% GDP growth thanks to Ukrainian emigrants

Emigrants from Ukraine will increase Poland's GDP by 1.2-2 percentage points over the next 5 years, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Maciej Duszczyk recently said, UNN reports citing PAP Business.

If we look at the outlook for several years, the most likely estimate is that GDP will grow by 1.2-2 percentage points in 5 years. - said the Polish deputy minister.

Polish Sejm supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees