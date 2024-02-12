Poland predicts up to 2% GDP growth thanks to Ukrainian emigrants
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Polish deputy minister, Ukrainian emigrants will contribute to Poland's GDP growth by 1.2-2 percentage points over the next 5 years.
Emigrants from Ukraine will increase Poland's GDP by 1.2-2 percentage points over the next 5 years, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Maciej Duszczyk recently said, UNN reports citing PAP Business.
If we look at the outlook for several years, the most likely estimate is that GDP will grow by 1.2-2 percentage points in 5 years.
