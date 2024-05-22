Poland has re-created a commission to investigate Russia's influence

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77999 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249990 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174048 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165315 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33276 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42743 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36915 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61304 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55273 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224388 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77999 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55273 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61304 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112844 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113746 views
Poland has re-created a commission to investigate Russia's influence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16347 views

Poland has recreated the commission to investigate Russia's influence on the country's security interests in 2004-2024, headed by the head of military counterintelligence, amid concerns about Russian attempts at sabotage and subversion.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk announced the resumption of the commission to investigate the influence of Russia and Belarus on the country's security and interests in 2004-2024. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a similar commission was created last year by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), but after winning the parliamentary elections, Tusk's coalition closed it. Critics, including Tusk, have accused PiS of wanting to use the commission to harass the opposition. Now a similar commission will be headed by the head of military counterintelligence, general Yaroslav Strozhik.

Warsaw believes that its position as a center of Western supplies to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian special services.

Tusk gave an example: an attempt to set fire to a paint factory was stopped in Wroclaw.

The arson, without any doubt, was ordered by the Russian services,

- said the Prime Minister of Poland.

Earlier, a week ago, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that in recent days, 6 serious fires have occurred in different regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Poland warns of increased Russian attempts at sabotage, subversion and interference in European political processes, especially in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

