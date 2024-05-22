Poland has re-created a commission to investigate Russia's influence

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk announced the resumption of the commission to investigate the influence of Russia and Belarus on the country's security and interests in 2004-2024. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a similar commission was created last year by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), but after winning the parliamentary elections, Tusk's coalition closed it. Critics, including Tusk, have accused PiS of wanting to use the commission to harass the opposition. Now a similar commission will be headed by the head of military counterintelligence, general Yaroslav Strozhik.

Warsaw believes that its position as a center of Western supplies to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian special services.

Tusk gave an example: an attempt to set fire to a paint factory was stopped in Wroclaw.

The arson, without any doubt, was ordered by the Russian services, - said the Prime Minister of Poland.

Earlier, a week ago, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that in recent days, 6 serious fires have occurred in different regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Poland warns of increased Russian attempts at sabotage, subversion and interference in European political processes, especially in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.