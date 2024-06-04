ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Pletenchuk: over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the russian "solntsepek" system

Pletenchuk: over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the russian "solntsepek" system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18279 views

The russians are suffering losses of manpower and equipment, and over the past two days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 20 guns and one russian "solntsepek" system.

The enemy has reduced its activity, but the overall offensive trend is not decreasing. the russians are suffering human and technical losses, in particular, over the past two days, 20 guns and one "solntsepek" system were destroyed. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy has slightly reduced the number of assaults over the past two days, but this does not mean that the overall trend of aggravation is decreasing. At some point, they (the russians - Ed.) run out of steam  until new resources catch up

Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the enemy has accumulated some forces, but this number is not able to break through the defense line.

For the most part, this is a small resource, due to the fact that they have completed the preparation of the "National hodgepodge"

- noted the speaker.

He said that over the past day there were 6 assaults in the Orekhovsky direction and 5 in the Kherson direction.

The enemy did not achieve success, but the pace of combat operations is quite intense. It uses all available equipment, such as artillery and aviation, and also suffers losses on it. Over the past day, they have lost 10 guns of the same number over the past day. Among the lost equipment of the кussians, there is a rather rare sample – "solntsepek". Overall, the situation remains tense, but controlled. The enemy did not receive any achievements

Pletenchuk added.

Today, 28 battles have already taken place at the front, there have been no active offensive actions of russian troops in the Kharkiv direction, and Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

