Pletenchuk on 16 Russian ships going to sea: Russians may have felt uncomfortable in Novorossiysk

The recent deployment of 16 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for non-combat missions may indicate a sense of insecurity at the base in Novorossiysk. This was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The danger of using (Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea - ed.) is always present. In fact, such outings to sea do not fundamentally change the situation, because in order to shoot back, you need to leave the harbor for an hour or two," Pletenchuk said.

He emphasized that he could not link the recent deployment of seven cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea to maneuvers or possible use.

This may indicate that at some point, the Russians probably felt uncomfortable at the base in Novorossiysk and had to make a choice. As a result, they went out to sea, where they could meet Ukrainian naval drones. We will find out why they made this choice later - Pletenchuk said.

Recently, on September 14, according to the Ukrainian Navy, Russia deployed 16 warships to the Black Sea, 7 of which were carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.