Pletenchuk: No signs of Russian offensive groups in the south

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, there are no signs of the creation of offensive groups of Russian occupiers. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The enemy's tactics remain unchanged. He is not preparing for anything, he is just fighting. I can't say that we see any drastic changes in the enemy's position or in the nature of its actions in our direction. So, in principle, the situation remains stable. There are also no signs of offensive groups being formed, so I can't say that the tactics are changing dramatically, - Pletenchuk said.

Details

When asked whether the enemy is trying to land on Nestryga Island, Pletenchuk replied: "I have not seen any such attempts in the last two days. They focused on the Kherson direction, specifically on Krynky.

Addendum

Pletenchuk reported that the Russian occupiers have intensified their efforts in three locations this morning - Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne. There were no losses of positions.