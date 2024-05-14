Pletenchuk: No signs of Russian offensive groups in the south

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77785 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153570 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249953 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174032 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165298 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33120 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42547 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36739 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61135 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225697 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211806 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM • 237559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224383 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112842 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113746 views
Pletenchuk: No signs of Russian offensive groups in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16866 views

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "South", there are no signs of the creation of offensive groups of Russian occupants, and the enemy's tactics remain unchanged without any fundamental changes in the location and nature of actions.

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, there are no signs of the creation of offensive groups of Russian occupiers. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The enemy's tactics remain unchanged. He is not preparing for anything, he is just fighting. I can't say that we see any drastic changes in the enemy's position or in the nature of its actions in our direction. So, in principle, the situation remains stable. There are also no signs of offensive groups being formed, so I can't say that the tactics are changing dramatically,

- Pletenchuk said.

Details

When asked whether the enemy is trying to land on Nestryga Island, Pletenchuk replied: "I have not seen any such attempts in the last two days. They focused on the Kherson direction, specifically on Krynky.

Addendum

Pletenchuk reported that the Russian occupiers have intensified their efforts in three locations this morning - Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne. There were no losses of positions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
khersonKherson

