"Photos that tear your heart to pieces": a 3-year-old child became a victim of the Russian attack on Odesa - SES

One of the victims of Russia's night attack on Odesa was a 3-year-old child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, publishing photos, UNN reports.

Photos that tear your heart to pieces... 3-year-old child. Killed by "non-humans" in Odesa. It is impossible to forget! It is impossible to forgive! The "undercountry" must answer for each of our little angels! - said the SES.

Mourning for the victims of the night attack in Odesa and the region