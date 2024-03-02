"Photos that tear your heart to pieces": a 3-year-old child became a victim of the Russian attack on Odesa - SES
Kyiv • UNN
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a 3-year-old child was killed in a nighttime shelling of Odesa by Russian troops.
One of the victims of Russia's night attack on Odesa was a 3-year-old child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, publishing photos, UNN reports.
Photos that tear your heart to pieces... 3-year-old child. Killed by "non-humans" in Odesa. It is impossible to forget! It is impossible to forgive! The "undercountry" must answer for each of our little angels!
