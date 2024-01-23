Philanthropists helped a serviceman from Cherkasy region to win the status of "disabled veteran"

The public organization "There are no strangers' troubles" helped military man Serhiy Shnuder from Yasnozirya, Cherkasy region, to win the status of "war invalid." This was reported by the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, and by UNN.

Details

Schnuder, 45, was demobilized from the frontline due to injuries and concussion at the end of 2023. Last year in May, an enemy aerial missile hit a few meters from him. The shock wave threw Serhiy several meters away. He was evacuated to the hospital with shrapnel in his head and leg. It took a long time for doctors to restore the defender's health. His sick lungs, some of which were removed in peacetime, and which suffered from dampness in military conditions, added to the difficulties. After demobilization, due to the lack of the necessary package of documents, Serhiy was assigned a group 3 disability for general illness. In order to win the status of a "war invalid", which entitles him to compensation for utilities and a much higher pension, the NGO "No one else's troubles", supported by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, came to his aid. This organization supports veterans in the Cherkasy region: in this case, they collected the entire package of necessary documents for the medical and social expert commission.

"Serhiy could not cope with such tasks alone: his concussion was affecting him, and he had domestic problems and no job. To top it all off, the house where the family did not live during the full-scale war was looted: pipes were cut out, the heating system was broken, and the furniture was destroyed. The NGO "There are no strangers to misfortune" helped to renew the contract with the gas service and restore gas supply. Life goes on. It does not promise to be perfect. However, thanks to kind hearts, it becomes a little easier. We hope that Sergiy's family - a daughter, wife, mother, 7 cats, a puppy and 2 chinchillas - feels it," said MHP Community.

Help

