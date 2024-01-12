Petition to deprive Hungary of voting rights in the EU Council: MEP says 120 signatures have been collected

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa said he had collected 120 signatures on a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to vote in the EU Council, UNN reports.

The signatures have been collected! We are one step closer to depriving Orban of his right to vote. The response has been overwhelming, and we thank everyone who has supported this historic petition. I have collected 120 signatures... - Sarvamaa said.

He emphasized that "it would then be extremely important to assess the final general support for the petition idea at the plenary session as soon as possible.

"It is possible as early as next week, because next week the Parliament will vote on a resolution on Hungary. The content of the resolution is under negotiation, and I think it is very possible..." the MEP added.

Previously

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to preside over the Council of the European Union under Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

The petition appeared after the President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that he would leave his post early to run for the European Parliament.

This may strengthen Orban's role in the EU: he will temporarily preside over the European Council if EU leaders fail to find a replacement for Michel.

Recall

The Hungarian government will not unblock the new 50 billion euros EU financial aid package to Ukraine until Budapest receives the 30 billion euros frozen by the European Commission.