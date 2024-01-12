Petition to deprive Hungary of voting rights in the EU Council: MEP says 120 signatures have been collected

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100110 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111456 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141382 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138491 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283523 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178233 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167235 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148852 views

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44145 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32894 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66098 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 34677 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54309 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100110 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283523 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261406 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54294 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141377 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107035 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107019 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123111 views
Actual
Petition to deprive Hungary of voting rights in the EU Council: MEP says 120 signatures have been collected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40146 views

Finnish MEP Sarvamaa has collected 120 signatures on a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to vote in the EU Council because of concerns about democratic values.

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa said he had collected 120 signatures on a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to vote in the EU Council, UNN reports.

The signatures have been collected! We are one step closer to depriving Orban of his right to vote. The response has been overwhelming, and we thank everyone who has supported this historic petition. I have collected 120 signatures... 

- Sarvamaa said.

He emphasized that "it would then be extremely important to assess the final general support for the petition idea at the plenary session as soon as possible.

"It is possible as early as next week, because next week the Parliament will vote on a resolution on Hungary. The content of the resolution is under negotiation, and I think it is very possible..." the MEP added.

Previously

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to preside over the Council of the European Union under Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

The petition appeared after the President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that he would leave his post early to run for the European Parliament.

This may strengthen Orban's role in the EU: he will temporarily preside over the European Council if EU leaders fail to find a replacement for Michel.

Recall

The Hungarian government will not unblock the new 50 billion euros EU financial aid package to Ukraine until Budapest receives the 30 billion euros frozen by the European Commission.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

