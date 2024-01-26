Pentagon urges Congress to approve aid package for Ukraine both publicly and privately

The Pentagon is calling on the US Congress to approve a request for additional funding for Ukraine both publicly and during private meetings. This was stated at a briefing by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, UNN reports .

The United States has been unable to provide aid packages since December. Therefore, we will continue to urge Congress to approve the request both publicly and privately in our meetings, - Singh said.

Details

She added that the Pentagon is concerned that Russia is seeking support to finance its own capabilities in countries such as Iran and North Korea.

According to the spokeswoman, the failure to provide Ukraine with military support from the United States is a cause for concern, because "the United States' support for Ukraine is incredibly important for sending a unified message not only to the European world and Russia, but to the whole world.

And I think members of Congress from both parties realize the impact this could have, - Singh added.

For reference

The project provides more than $60 billion to support Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and the same amount for measures to counter illegal migration on the southern border.

Recall

John Kirby, coordinator of the White House National Security Council, declared the next few months to be critical to defend Ukraine against ongoing Russian aggression. He emphasized the need for swift congressional support amid a decline in arms supplies.