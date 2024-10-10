Pentagon says Russian army lacks ability to organize offensive in Kursk region - Politico

Due to poor coordination and planning, the Russian army “has significant logistical problems in terms of redeployment and organization,” so the Russian army is not ready to regain control of the territory of the Kursk region of Russia. This is reported by Politico with reference to sources in the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, there were fears that the thousands of troops Ukraine has deployed to Russia's Kursk region since August have led to shortages in other areas. However, according to the military official, analysts believe that Ukraine can continue fighting inside Russia for several months before the Russians can organize a response.

According to a Pentagon official, the Ukrainians have been able to resupply troops on Russian territory, but the Russians, due to poor coordination and planning, “have significant logistical problems in terms of redeploying troops and organizing” for the offensive

“So far there has been nothing to indicate to me that they are ready to make a serious attempt to retake Kursk, and I don't think they will be able to do so in the near future,” he said.

On October 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain the necessary pressure on Russia in the Kursk region.