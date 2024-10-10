ukenru
11:19 PM • 43275 views

08:24 PM • 100951 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163119 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135759 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141895 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138457 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180278 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112007 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171211 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104715 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140525 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140327 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89955 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107942 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110075 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171210 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187636 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140325 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140523 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145833 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137310 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154255 views
Pentagon says Russian army lacks ability to organize offensive in Kursk region - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13513 views

Pentagon sources report significant logistical problems for the Russian army. Ukraine could continue fighting inside Russia for several months before the Russians can organize a response.

Due to poor coordination and planning, the Russian army “has significant logistical problems in terms of redeployment and organization,” so the Russian army is not ready to regain control of the territory of the Kursk region of Russia.  This is reported by Politico with reference to sources in the Pentagon, UNN reports

Details

According to the newspaper, there were fears that the thousands of troops Ukraine has deployed to Russia's Kursk region since August have led to shortages in other areas. However, according to the military official, analysts believe that Ukraine can continue fighting inside Russia for several months before the Russians can organize a response.

According to a Pentagon official, the Ukrainians have been able to resupply troops on Russian territory, but the Russians, due to poor coordination and planning, “have significant logistical problems in terms of redeploying troops and organizing” for the offensive

“So far there has been nothing to indicate to me that they are ready to make a serious attempt to retake Kursk, and I don't think they will be able to do so in the near future,” he said. 

On October 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain the necessary pressure on Russia in the Kursk region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

