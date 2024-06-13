ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Peace summit, support for Ukraine's air defense, and assistance in reconstruction: Zelensky met with Maloney

Peace summit, support for Ukraine's air defense, and assistance in reconstruction: Zelensky met with Maloney

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Meloni to discuss Italy's support for Ukraine's air defense, the Peace Summit, and joint projects to rebuild Odesa region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni. They talked about Italy's support for Ukraine's air defense, the Peace Summit, and joint projects to restore Odesa region, UNN reports. 

I had a productive meeting with Giorgia Meloni. I personally thank Giorgi and the whole of Italy for their security, political, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine and Ukrainians. I am grateful for all the efforts aimed at protecting lives. We discussed the next steps of our cooperation, including Italy's support for Ukraine's air defense system 

- Zelensky said on Telegram.

The leaders also discussed the first, inaugural Peace Summit and its expected results.

"I am deeply grateful to Georgie for her active assistance, which aims to involve as many leaders and states as possible in the Summit and bring a fair peace closer," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, we discussed our joint projects with Italy aimed at helping Ukraine rebuild Odesa and the Odesa region.

"Cooperation adds social strength to both our countries. I also highly appreciate Italy's decision to organize the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome in 2025," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

