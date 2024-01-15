During the fourth round of negotiations on the peace formula, some officials from the Global South urged Kyiv to listen to russia's concerns. EU officials told Radio Liberty on condition of anonymity , UNN reports.

Details

While partners from the Global South generally expressed sympathy for the plight of Ukrainians and their suffering, some emphasized the need to take into account russia's concerns - the statement said.

However, the officials did not specify which of the meeting participants proposed to take into account the position of the russian federation.

It is noted that in response, the Ukrainian side, according to unnamed EU officials, cited examples of past dialogue and international agreements with Russia that it had violated.

In contrast, participants from Africa emphasized "the importance of the message sent by Ukraine that bullies do not always win, and the wider instability that Russia's actions are bringing to, for example, the Sahel and surrounding regions.

Addendum

At the same time, Ukraine's Western partners expressed unequivocal support for its peace plan and called on representatives of the Global South to "clearly explain to russia the importance of adhering to the UN Charter and its basic principles in the interests of global security.

The EU also reaffirmed its support for the principles of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan "with confidence that the next European Council will take the necessary decision on a €50 billion economic support package for Ukraine.

In terms of food security, the EU's solidarity lines have so far allowed for the transfer of about 60 million tons of grain and food, and the recent sea corridor after Ukraine regained control of its territorial waters has allowed for the export of 9 million tons of food - the unnamed officials summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, January 14, Davos hosted the fourth meeting of national security advisors on Ukraine's Peace Formula. The participants discussed, among other things, the format of the Global Peace Summit.