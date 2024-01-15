ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Peace formula negotiations: Global South diplomats call on Ukraine to take into account "russia's concerns"

Peace formula negotiations: Global South diplomats call on Ukraine to take into account "russia's concerns"

Kyiv  •  UNN

Some representatives of the Global South suggested that Ukraine should take Russia's concerns into account in peace negotiations.

During the fourth round of negotiations on the peace formula, some officials from the Global South urged Kyiv to listen to russia's concerns. EU officials told Radio Liberty on condition of anonymity , UNN reports.

Details

While partners from the Global South generally expressed sympathy for the plight of Ukrainians and their suffering, some emphasized the need to take into account russia's concerns

- the statement said.

However, the officials did not specify which of the meeting participants proposed to take into account the position of the russian federation.

It is noted that in response, the Ukrainian side, according to unnamed EU officials, cited examples of past dialogue and international agreements with Russia that it had violated.

China should be present at the table of negotiations on the "peace formula" - Yermak15.01.24, 02:35 • 41357 views

In contrast, participants from Africa emphasized "the importance of the message sent by Ukraine that bullies do not always win, and the wider instability that Russia's actions are bringing to, for example, the Sahel and surrounding regions.

Addendum

At the same time, Ukraine's Western partners expressed unequivocal support for its peace plan and called on representatives of the Global South to "clearly explain to russia the importance of adhering to the UN Charter and its basic principles in the interests of global security.

The EU also reaffirmed its support for the principles of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan "with confidence that the next European Council will take the necessary decision on a €50 billion economic support package for Ukraine.

In terms of food security, the EU's solidarity lines have so far allowed for the transfer of about 60 million tons of grain and food, and the recent sea corridor after Ukraine regained control of its territorial waters has allowed for the export of 9 million tons of food

- the unnamed officials summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, January 14, Davos hosted the fourth meeting of national security advisors on Ukraine's Peace Formula. The participants discussed, among other things, the format of the Global Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

