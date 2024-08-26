Passage through the Kyivska HPP dam will resume at 16:00

The passage through the Kyiv hydroelectric power station dam is scheduled to resume at 16:00, if there are no air raids. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The passage through the Kyiv HPP dam will be resumed at 16:00 if there are no air raids," Kravchenko said.

According to him, there was no significant damage.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, said that it is impossible to destroy the dam of the Kyiv HPP with missiles. He pointed out that the Russians are using the hydroelectric power plant issue to stir up panic.