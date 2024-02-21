Pashynskyi case: the court did not choose a measure of restraint for the former MP and adjourned until February 23

The High Anti-Corruption Court has adjourned the court hearing on the election of a pre-trial restraint against former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriating oil products. The court hearing is scheduled for February 23, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The court session is adjourned until Friday, February 23," the HACC judge said.

Pashinsky's lawyer said that the hearing would be held on Friday at 13:00.

The prosecutor's office requested Pashinsky's arrest and bail in the amount of almost UAH 300 million .

Addendum

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has remanded in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail for businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.