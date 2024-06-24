$41.340.03
Partisans scouted the place of permanent deployment of the 810th Marine Brigade in the Cossack Bay: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22394 views

Atesh partisans scouted the location of the Russian 810th Marine Brigade in the Cossack Bay of Sevastopol and transmitted the coordinates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Partisans "Atesh" scouted the place of permanent deployment of the 810th Marine Brigade in the Cossack Bay, reports UNN.

Details

Partisans studied military unit 13140 in Sevastopol. It was from here that the soldiers of the 810th separate Guards Brigade of the Marine Corps were sent to the slaughter, the backbone of which was long destroyed on the territory of the Kherson region.

The attention of the Atesh agents was drawn to the pier on the opposite side of the Bay. This is where military vessels are located.

"Coordinates: 44.565311, 33.411190.all information was transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

