Partisans follow the 1st Special Police Regiment of the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow.

This is reported by the guerrilla movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", reports UNN.

Our agent keeps an eye on the 1st Special Police Regiment of the Moscow City Police Department. It is known that in addition to performing official tasks in the region itself, the personnel of the regiment is involved in systematic control of citizens in the temporarily occupied territories - the message said.

It is noted that the coordinates are 55.79758888015881, 37.52632872743518

Supplement

The guerrilla movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars Atesh was able to reach the Michurinsk plant of aircraft and missile equipment in the Tambov region of russia.

In their Telegram channel, they published pictures from the territory of the factory, noting that one of the local workers cooperates with the guerrillas.