Partisans burn election campaign materials in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Activists of the Yellow Ribbon guerrilla movement in Crimea burned campaign materials of the Russian occupiers in Simferopol, saying that there will be no elections, but only court and The Hague.
A batch of election materials of the Russian occupiers was destroyed in Simferopol. This was reported by activists of the Yellow Ribbon guerrilla movement, UNN reports.
Citation
Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement burn invitations to the fake elections of the occupiers and their campaigning waste paper, because there will be no elections, there will be a trial and there will be The Hague