Partisans burn election campaign materials in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111070 views

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon guerrilla movement in Crimea burned campaign materials of the Russian occupiers in Simferopol, saying that there will be no elections, but only court and The Hague.

Partisans burn election campaign materials in Crimea

A batch of election materials of the Russian occupiers was destroyed in Simferopol. This was reported by activists of the Yellow Ribbon guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

Citation

Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement burn invitations to the fake elections of the occupiers and their campaigning waste paper, because there will be no elections, there will be a trial and there will be The Hague

 , the statement said.

