Partial blackout in Sevastopol after night UAV attack
Kyiv • UNN
A large part of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol was left without electricity after a nighttime drone attack on the peninsula. The Russian "authorities" say that it will take about a day to restore the city's power system, UNN reports, citing Crimean Wind.
"A large part of Sevastopol will be without electricity - this is how "UAV fragments" work when they fall on a 330 kV power substation," writes Krymskiy Viter.
The social network publishes a schedule of power outages in Sevastopol. It includes several dozen streets.
According to the Russian "authorities", the restoration of Sevastopol's power system will take about a day.
The Russian defense ministry claims that air defense systems have allegedly destroyed and intercepted 51 UAVs over the territory of the Crimean peninsula .