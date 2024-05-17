Partial blackout in Sevastopol after night UAV attack

A large part of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol was left without electricity after a nighttime drone attack on the peninsula. The Russian "authorities" say that it will take about a day to restore the city's power system, UNN reports, citing Crimean Wind.

"A large part of Sevastopol will be without electricity - this is how "UAV fragments" work when they fall on a 330 kV power substation," writes Krymskiy Viter.

The social network publishes a schedule of power outages in Sevastopol. It includes several dozen streets.

According to the Russian "authorities", the restoration of Sevastopol's power system will take about a day.

Recall

The Russian defense ministry claims that air defense systems have allegedly destroyed and intercepted 51 UAVs over the territory of the Crimean peninsula .