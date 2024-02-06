ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Part of the road in Chernihiv region destroyed due to rising water level in the river - Chaus

Due to the rising water level in the Muravlya River, part of the road near the village of Semaki in Chernihiv district was destroyed, and a temporary detour is being arranged.

Due to the rising water level in the Muravlya River near the village of Semaki, Chernihiv district, part of the road was destroyed. A temporary passage is already being arranged at the site. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

"Due to an abnormal rise in the water level in the Muravlya River, a part of the road near the village of Semaki in Chernihiv district was destroyed. I have instructed all relevant departments and services to work out options for solving the problem: to set up communication and provide the necessary supplies to local residents," Chaus said.

He added that the local road agency of the region is already arranging a temporary passage.

Recall

A 46-year-old resident of the Dnipropetrovs'k region died while fishing in Poltava region . Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Antonina Tumanova

