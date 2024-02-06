Part of the road in Chernihiv region destroyed due to rising water level in the river - Chaus

Due to the rising water level in the Muravlya River near the village of Semaki, Chernihiv district, part of the road was destroyed. A temporary passage is already being arranged at the site. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

"Due to an abnormal rise in the water level in the Muravlya River, a part of the road near the village of Semaki in Chernihiv district was destroyed. I have instructed all relevant departments and services to work out options for solving the problem: to set up communication and provide the necessary supplies to local residents," Chaus said.

He added that the local road agency of the region is already arranging a temporary passage.

