Parliament of Moldova to consider a resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by russia - Kondratyuk

Parliament of Moldova to consider a resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by russia - Kondratyuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18081 views

The Moldovan Parliament will consider a resolution condemning the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by russia and the need for their speedy return home, as agreed during a meeting between the Vice Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Olena Kondratyuk and the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu.

Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk met with Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu. The parties discussed the adoption by Moldova of a resolution condemning the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by russia and the need for their speedy return home, as well as the upcoming International Peace Summit in Switzerland. Kondratyuk wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

The Parliament of the Republic of Moldova will consider a resolution condemning the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by russia and the need for their prompt return home. We are also grateful to Moldova for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

- Kondratiuk wrote.

She added that this was agreed upon during a meeting with the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu.

Kondratyuk also said that she had invited Moldova to participate in the International Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

Recall

On February 2, during the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to Kyiv, it was announced that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children had been launched. On the same day, the Presidential Office signed a framework document for the coalition's activities.

Lubinets on the return of Ukrainian children: "We do not have face-to-face negotiations with the Russians"26.04.24, 14:33 • 17346 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

