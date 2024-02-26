Parliament elects new president in Hungary

The Hungarian parliament has overwhelmingly elected Tamás Szuiok, the head of the Constitutional Court, as the country's new president. His candidacy was supported by 134 deputies, five voted against. This was reported by the Hungarian edition of Telex, according to UNN.

Tamás Szuik will take office as President of Hungary on March 5. Until that day, the acting president of Hungary will be the spokesman of the National Assembly or Parliament, Laszlo Kever.

Before that, the parliament unanimously dismissed the previous president of Hungary, Katalin Novak. She resigned on February 10 amid a scandal over the pardoning of a man convicted of helping to cover up a sexual abuse case in an orphanage.

On February 22, Hungary's ruling parties, Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party, nominated Mr. Szuiok for president. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested that the parties consider his appointment.

Tamás Szüjok became a member of the Constitutional Court of Hungary in 2014. In 2016, he was elected President of the Court. Since September 2005, he has also been teaching constitutional law at the University of Szeged.

