Parliament elects new president in Hungary

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38708 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89702 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 320587 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264909 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252971 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159087 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372452 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77044 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320652 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264952 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26271 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33925 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91535 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98291 views
Parliament elects new president in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 28852 views

The Hungarian parliament has overwhelmingly elected the head of the Constitutional Court, Tamás Szuiok, as the country's new president - 134 votes in favor and 5 against.

Parliament elects new president in Hungary

The Hungarian parliament has overwhelmingly elected Tamás Szuiok, the head of the Constitutional Court, as the country's new president. His candidacy was supported by 134 deputies, five voted against.  This was reported by the Hungarian edition of Telex, according to UNN.

Details

Tamás Szuik will take office as President of Hungary on March 5. Until that day, the acting president of Hungary will be the spokesman of the National Assembly or Parliament, Laszlo Kever.

Before that, the parliament unanimously dismissed the previous president of Hungary, Katalin Novak. She resigned on February 10 amid a scandal over the pardoning of a man convicted of helping to cover up a sexual abuse case in an orphanage.

Addendum Addendum

On February 22, Hungary's ruling parties, Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party, nominated Mr. Szuiok for president. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested that the parties consider his appointment.

Tamás Szüjok became a member of the Constitutional Court of Hungary in 2014. In 2016, he was elected President of the Court. Since September 2005, he has also been teaching constitutional law at the University of Szeged.

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, it is unclear whether acting President Laszlo Kever will sign the document26.02.24, 18:31 • 27868 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
