Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who killed his girlfriend 11 years ago, is released from prison early

South African runner Oscar Pistorius was released on parole from prison ten years after the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

After his release, 37-year-old Pistorius will not be able to leave Pretoria without special permission from the authorities, or even leave the house at certain times, until the official end of his term in 2029, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that he will be prohibited from drinking alcohol and talking to journalists. The athlete will also be required to attend special courses on anger management and gender-based violence.

Pistorius's dismissal was condemned by women's rights activists, who said it sent the wrong message to society.

For reference

Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in their Pretoria home 10 years ago. Steenkamp had been in a relationship with Pistorius for three months when he fired four shots from a handgun into the bathroom door of their Pretoria home in the early morning hours of February 14, 2013. She died almost instantly.

He was found guilty of murder in 2015 by the Supreme Court of Appeal, having initially been found guilty of a lesser crime.

Pistorius' legs were amputated when he was less than a year old. He later resorted to prosthetics and became a world-famous athlete known as a blade runner.

He won several gold medals at the Paralympic Games. He also competed against athletes without disabilities at the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2016, the athlete was sentenced to 13 years and 5 months in prison, but according to South African law, all criminals have the right to be released from prison early after serving half of their sentence.