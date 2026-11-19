Following the damage to the Crimean Bridge, residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula began actively stockpiling fuel and essential goods, fearing further isolation. The Center for National Resistance reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Long queues are forming at gas stations, while some drivers are attempting to purchase hundreds of liters of gasoline. Due to the rush, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol have already reinstated restrictions on fuel sales: one full tank and no more than 20 liters in a canister per refueling.

At the same time, demand for long-term storage products is growing. According to the CNR, mass purchases of grains, pasta, canned goods, and other basic products have begun. Some stores have introduced limits on the quantity of goods sold to each customer, although the scale of the shortage in stores remains unclear for now.

In practice, the damage to transport infrastructure has already caused panic among the peninsula's population. People are trying to create their own stockpiles, not knowing how stable supplies will remain in the future. The occupation authorities are urging people not to panic; however, the very fact that restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced only increases residents' concern - the Center for Countering Disinformation added.

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