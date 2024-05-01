Danish manufacturer of a famous slimming drug invests $200 million in quantum computing startups

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97932 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156873 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252861 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174698 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31721 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28358 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35231 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28665 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25548 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252861 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225503 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113407 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114280 views
Danish manufacturer of a famous slimming drug invests $200 million in quantum computing startups

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14539 views

Novo Holdings plans to invest about $200 million in quantum computing startups, especially those focused on life sciences in Scandinavia, to harness the technology's potential to accelerate drug development.

Novo Holdings, which is the controlling shareholder of the Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, has announced its intention to invest approximately $200 million in quantum computing startups. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The investment arm of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which owns 77% of Novo Nordisk, has announced new investments in quantum computing startups.

Novo Holdings has announced its intention to foster an ecosystem of quantum computing startups, with a particular focus on life sciences companies based in the Nordic countries. The use of quantum technologies in the development of pharmaceuticals and other life sciences can significantly accelerate the process of discovering new medicines.

Quantum technology is a disruptive and transformative field that has the potential to revolutionize various sectors and solve global problems. Our ultimate goal is to create, grow and develop strong quantum technology companies in Scandinavia

- said Soren Moller, Managing Partner for Investments at Novo Holdings.

Experts consider quantum computing to be one of the potentially most revolutionary technological developments of the 21st century. Technology companies and governments are actively working to develop machines that use the principles of quantum mechanics to perform scientific calculations that traditional computers could only perform over millions of years.

Recall

Novo Nordisk is planning to build a mega-factory for the production of obesity drugs in Ireland to create 1,100 jobs and increase production capacity.

08.02.23, 00:35 • 897732 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

HealthTechnologies
reutersReuters
irelandIreland

