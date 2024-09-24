Over UAH 23 million has been credited to Ukrainians in the three weeks of the national cashback program

During the three weeks of beta testing of the National Cashback program, Ukrainians were credited UAH 23.6 million. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"UAH 23.6 million of the National Cashback has been credited to Ukrainians - the results of three weeks of the beta test," Fedorov wrote.

He gave the main results in numbers:

1.6 million cards of National Cashback opened

10 banks joined the program and became partners

1 137 producers joined the program

Recall

10 manufacturers from Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program to support domestic producers.