Over the past year, police found prohibited substances worth over UAH 785 million

In 2023, the National Police of Ukraine seized almost 3 tons of drugs, including about 5 kg of cocaine and 226 kg of Alpha-PVP salts. Indictments in 32,000 criminal proceedings were sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to official information from the agency, the National Police seized almost 3 tons of drugs in 2023:

▪️1,8 tons of cannabis.

▪️Майже 800 kg of poppy straw.

▪️Близько 5 kg of cocaine and 10 kg of methadone.

▪️226 kg of Alpha-PVP salts.

▪️64 kg of amphetamine and 10 kg of MDMA.

In Dnipro, a group of criminals who kept fifty people in labor slavery were exposed

It is emphasized that the estimated cost of the detected banned substances over the past year at black market prices reaches more than UAH 785 million.

The indictments sent by the police to the court relate to 32,000 criminal proceedings.

Recall

