What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Over the past year, police found prohibited substances worth over UAH 785 million

Over the past year, police found prohibited substances worth over UAH 785 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26774 views

In 2023, the Ukrainian police seized 3 tons of drugs worth more than UAH 785 million and sent 32,000 criminal indictments to court.

In 2023, the National Police of Ukraine seized almost 3 tons of drugs, including about 5 kg of cocaine and 226 kg of Alpha-PVP salts. Indictments in 32,000 criminal proceedings were sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to official information from the agency, the National Police seized almost 3 tons of drugs in 2023:

▪️1,8 tons of cannabis.

▪️Майже 800 kg of poppy straw.

▪️Близько 5 kg of cocaine and 10 kg of methadone.

▪️226 kg of Alpha-PVP salts.

▪️64 kg of amphetamine and 10 kg of MDMA.

Image

In Dnipro, a group of criminals who kept fifty people in labor slavery were exposed11.01.24, 15:00 • 20887 views

It is emphasized that the estimated cost of the detected banned substances over the past year at black market prices reaches more than UAH 785 million.

The indictments sent by the police to the court relate to 32,000 criminal proceedings.

Recall

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the court of first instance, which sentenced Yuriy Chernetsky to 5 years in prison for selling cocaine in nightclubs in Kyiv.

In Bolivia , a record 8.8 tons of cocaine worth $224 million was confiscated; it was the largest confiscation in the country's history, and the drugs were most likely headed for the Netherlands.

UNN also reported that, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, more than 7,000 cameras with the function of recognizing faces, license plates and vehicle details have been installed on the roads.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising