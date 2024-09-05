Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in the Pokrovske sector - Syrsky

Ukraine managed to stop the Russian advance in the Pokrovsk sector. Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in this area. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with CNN, UNN reports .

Details

According to Syrsky, Ukraine was under tremendous pressure in the area of the strategic city of Pokrovsk, which for several weeks was the epicenter of the war in eastern Ukraine.

The troops have now managed to stop Russia's advance there. Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk sector. In other words, our strategy is working. We have deprived them of the ability to maneuver and deploy their reinforcement forces from other directions... and this weakening is undoubtedly felt in other areas. We note that the number of artillery attacks, as well as the intensity of the offensive, have decreased - Syrsky said.

Recall

Russian troops continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 111 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.