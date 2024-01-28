Over the past day, there was a certain lull in the skies over Ukraine: Ignat named the reasons

Over the past day, there was no major activity of enemy aircraft and air attack weapons in the skies over Ukraine, which may be due to weather conditions and the enemy's objectives.

The Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Over the past day, we have seen a lull. During the day, there was not so much activity of enemy aircraft and air attack assets in the sky. This can be due to various reasons: weather conditions, the tasks the enemy sets for itself - Ignat said.

He noted that in the evening the enemy struck with ballistic missiles:

Iskander-M, S-300 missiles, and 8 attack UAVs. "We managed to destroy 4 of them (UAVs - ed.). Many people ask why not more. There are different circumstances, there are different areas where we can destroy more. Somewhere it is not possible. This is due to the fact that the enemy sent the "chessmen" along the frontline territory - Ignat added.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, January 28, Ukrainian military destroyed four enemy Shahed drones.