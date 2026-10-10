Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — poll

The majority of Ukrainians support a negotiated end to the war, while more than half are willing to consider territorial concessions provided they receive security guarantees from the West. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, 83% of respondents support negotiations, while 57% favor ending the hostilities and seeking a compromise.

At the same time, 56% of those surveyed are willing to consider territorial concessions if Western partners provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

How many Ukrainians are ready to continue the war

According to the study, 13% of respondents support continuing the hostilities until control over the territories within the 2022 borders is restored.

Another 21% support continuing the struggle until the 1991 borders are restored, that is, until Ukraine's territorial integrity is fully restored.

The poll results indicate significant support for a diplomatic settlement; however, readiness for compromises remains linked to security guarantees.

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