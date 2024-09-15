Over 60 air strikes with 128 missile launchers: aggressor attacked a number of regions, also tried to storm directions in Donetsk region - Ukrainian Armed Forces

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114905 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117511 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142032 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112340 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104964 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47248 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74063 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70438 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44106 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 50787 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211031 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199387 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148284 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147668 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151871 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159380 views
Actual
Over 60 air strikes with 128 missile launchers: aggressor attacked a number of regions, also tried to storm directions in Donetsk region - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Over 60 air strikes with 128 missile launchers: aggressor attacked a number of regions, also tried to storm directions in Donetsk region - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31323 views

Over the past day, Russian troops made 164 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions in various directions. The occupiers carried out 63 air strikes, dropping 128 guided bombs, and fired 4657 times.

The enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using three missiles; it tried to advance in the Liman, Siversky, Pokrovske, and Vremivske directions.

Writes UNN with a link to the FB page of the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Update on the Russian invasion as of the morning of September 15, 2024.

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces launched two missile strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles. There were also 63 air strikes reported - the enemy dropped 128 drones. There were 4657 attacks, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, 164 combat engagements were registered.

The aggressor carried out air strikes.

Sumy region, near the settlements of Khotin, Obody, Iskryskivka, Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, Novoivanivka, Velyka Cherneshchyna, Katerynivka, Yunakivka, Pervomaiske;

Kharkiv region: Novoosynove, Kivsharivka, Berestove.

Zaporizhzhia region: Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Nelipivka, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Antonivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast; Verkhnya Tersa, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove.

Donetsk region

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Cherneshchyna, Serebryanka and Terny.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice, near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

Three employees of an agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia killed by russian shelling14.09.24, 18:35 • 49004 views

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air power, carried out 12 attacks near Druzhba, Dachne, Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 aggressor attacks towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 attacks near Selidove, Ukrayinka, Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Zhelenyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelenyi Pervyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to the updated information, the enemy conducted six attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Zolota Niva, Katerynivka and Vuhledar.

Air strike, Shaheds and a series of combat engagements: enemy lost almost 100 people over the last day - OTU “Kharkiv”15.09.24, 09:29 • 24361 view

Other areas:

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 17 enemy attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

The settlement of Verkhnya Tersa in the Gulyaypillia sector was hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the localities of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovia sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions eight times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy sometimes uses artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors14.09.24, 17:36 • 26545 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising