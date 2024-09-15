Over 60 air strikes with 128 missile launchers: aggressor attacked a number of regions, also tried to storm directions in Donetsk region - Ukrainian Armed Forces

The enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using three missiles; it tried to advance in the Liman, Siversky, Pokrovske, and Vremivske directions.

Update on the Russian invasion as of the morning of September 15, 2024.

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces launched two missile strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles. There were also 63 air strikes reported - the enemy dropped 128 drones. There were 4657 attacks, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, 164 combat engagements were registered.

The aggressor carried out air strikes.

Sumy region, near the settlements of Khotin, Obody, Iskryskivka, Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, Novoivanivka, Velyka Cherneshchyna, Katerynivka, Yunakivka, Pervomaiske;

Kharkiv region: Novoosynove, Kivsharivka, Berestove.

Zaporizhzhia region: Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Nelipivka, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Antonivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast; Verkhnya Tersa, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove.

Donetsk region

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Cherneshchyna, Serebryanka and Terny.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice, near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air power, carried out 12 attacks near Druzhba, Dachne, Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 aggressor attacks towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 attacks near Selidove, Ukrayinka, Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Zhelenyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelenyi Pervyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to the updated information, the enemy conducted six attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Zolota Niva, Katerynivka and Vuhledar.

Other areas:

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 17 enemy attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

The settlement of Verkhnya Tersa in the Gulyaypillia sector was hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the localities of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovia sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions eight times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy sometimes uses artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

