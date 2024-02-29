Over 270 people have been killed by mines and explosive devices since the beginning of the Russian invasion, including 14 children - SES

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38476 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89134 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 319201 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200990 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236991 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252928 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159046 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372441 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76034 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 147994 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 319202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264010 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26080 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33614 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33198 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90830 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97607 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over 270 people have been killed by mines and explosive devices since the beginning of the Russian invasion, including 14 children - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24290 views

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more than 270 people, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and explosive devices, and more than 600 have been injured.

Over 270 people have been killed by mines and explosive devices since the beginning of the Russian invasion, including 14 children - SES

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 270 people, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and explosives. More than 600 people were injured, said Serhiy Reva, head of the humanitarian demining department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, the war leaves its mark, and we have civilian casualties as a result of mines and other explosive devices. According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the war, more than 270 people have been killed by mines and other explosive devices, including, unfortunately, 14 children. Over 600 people have been injured, including 74 children,

- Reva said.

Details

He emphasized that the SES pays special attention to educating the public about the risks from explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, we have already held more than 33 thousand events, reaching almost 1.1 million people. Our priority remains to inform children about safety rules in case of explosive devices

- Reva added.

Recall

On February 25, a 34-year-old man exploded on an enemy mine in a forest belt near the village of Tryfonivka in Kherson region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Canada
Ukraine
Kherson
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87