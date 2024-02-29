Over 270 people have been killed by mines and explosive devices since the beginning of the Russian invasion, including 14 children - SES

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 270 people, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and explosives. More than 600 people were injured, said Serhiy Reva, head of the humanitarian demining department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, the war leaves its mark, and we have civilian casualties as a result of mines and other explosive devices. According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the war, more than 270 people have been killed by mines and other explosive devices, including, unfortunately, 14 children. Over 600 people have been injured, including 74 children, - Reva said.

Details

He emphasized that the SES pays special attention to educating the public about the risks from explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, we have already held more than 33 thousand events, reaching almost 1.1 million people. Our priority remains to inform children about safety rules in case of explosive devices - Reva added.

Recall

On February 25, a 34-year-old man exploded on an enemy mine in a forest belt near the village of Tryfonivka in Kherson region.