Over 2,000 hostile attacks in Donetsk region over 24 hours, 5 killed

Over the past day, 5 civilians were killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, 3 others were wounded, 33 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, according to the regional police and the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, 2082 hostile attacks were recorded in Donetsk region over the last day.

There were hits in 9 settlements: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Selydove, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, and the villages of Antonivka and Zakitne. 33 residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged, police said.

"In just one day, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 194 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the front line," Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said on Telegram.

According to him, on May 26, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Antonivka, 1 in Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasovyi Yar. Another 3 people were injured in the region over the day.

In particular, according to the police, it is known that:

An FPV drone strike on Antonivka by the occupiers killed two civilians and wounded another resident.

One person was killed and one wounded in Chasovyi Yar. Three private houses were damaged.

Two civilians were injured in Krasnohorivka - one killed and one wounded.

One killed in Siversk.

Russia dropped 4 KAB-250 guided bombs on Severne, damaging 3 apartment buildings and 14 private houses.

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Selydove with a D-30SM guided missile. 11 private houses were destroyed.

