Over 2,000 hostile attacks in Donetsk region over 24 hours, 5 killed

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11197 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87405 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141634 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146586 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241317 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172331 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163970 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112977 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44798 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63629 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107835 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34790 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66349 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241314 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207074 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220159 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11168 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23240 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107835 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111845 views
Over 2,000 hostile attacks in Donetsk region over 24 hours, 5 killed

Over 2,000 hostile attacks in Donetsk region over 24 hours, 5 killed

 • 20311 views

In Donetsk region, 5 civilians were killed and 3 others were wounded in the last day as a result of Russian shelling, 33 residential buildings and outbuildings in 9 settlements were damaged.

Over the past day, 5 civilians were killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, 3 others were wounded, 33 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, according to the regional police and the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, 2082 hostile attacks were recorded in Donetsk region over the last day.

There were hits in 9 settlements: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Selydove, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, and the villages of Antonivka and Zakitne. 33 residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged, police said.

"In just one day, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 194 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the front line," Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said on Telegram.

According to him, on May 26, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Antonivka, 1 in Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasovyi Yar. Another 3 people were injured in the region over the day.

In particular, according to the police, it is known that:

  • An FPV drone strike on Antonivka by the occupiers killed two civilians and wounded another resident. 
  • One person was killed and one wounded in Chasovyi Yar. Three private houses were damaged. 
  • Two civilians were injured in Krasnohorivka - one killed and one wounded. 
  • One killed in Siversk. 
  • Russia dropped 4 KAB-250 guided bombs on Severne, damaging 3 apartment buildings and 14 private houses. 
  • Russian troops conducted an air strike on Selydove with a D-30SM guided missile. 11 private houses were destroyed.

Russian army strikes at Selydove in Donetsk region with a guided missile, damaging residential buildings27.05.24, 09:19 • 19730 views

Julia Shramko

War
