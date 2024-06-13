Outage schedules of 2 hours per day are expected for the next 10 days - State Energy Supervision
Kyiv • UNN
Power outages of 2 hours a day can be expected in the next 10 days. This is due to the fact that a more equitable distribution between the regions of Ukraine has now been achieved. Ruslan Slobodyan, head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.
We can expect that we will be in this mode for the next 10 days or so. So far, we have managed to achieve a more equitable distribution between the regions of Ukraine. In the last few days, we have not seen the same distortions as in the previous weeks, so each region has its own similar hourly outage schedules, and the situation in Kyiv is no longer very different from the situation in other regions
Recall
Today, on June 13, blackout schedules will be applied for only two hours throughout Ukraine - from 20:00 to 22:00.