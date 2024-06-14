Outage schedules for 4 hours in the evening, significant imports are planned, due to bad weather power outages in Sumy region - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 33320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134532 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139872 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230702 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168930 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215469 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202211 views

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 65560 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 37654 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 40956 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103749 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230702 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202211 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215856 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95377 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103749 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156805 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159502 views
Outage schedules for 4 hours in the evening, significant imports are planned, due to bad weather power outages in Sumy region - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35409 views

Due to Russian attacks and bad weather conditions, several regions of Ukraine experienced power outages, with rolling blackouts from 18:00 to 22:00, while electricity imports were planned from 5 countries to meet demand.

Today, power outage schedules are in effect from 18:00 to 22:00 throughout Ukraine. Significant imports are planned from 5 countries. Due to bad weather, 3 settlements in Sumy region are without electricity in the morning. This was reported on Friday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consequences of Russian attacks

At night, during an air raid, Ukrenergo's high-voltage overhead line in the eastern region was disconnected by protection action. Repair crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

Also, during the air alarm in the western region, the overhead line of the regional power company was disconnected by the protection action. Industrial and household consumers in Lviv and Ternopil regions lost power. By 6:00 a.m., power supply was restored to all consumers.

Consumption limitations

"Today, on June 14 , regional power distribution companies throughout Ukraine will apply hourly blackout schedules from 18:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo said.

Import and export

Imports - throughout the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 31,904 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,689 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

Power outages

As of the morning of , 3 settlements in Sumy region were without electricity due to weather conditions.

For other reasons, 494 settlements are without power supply. Due to hostilities: there are new power cuts in Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

