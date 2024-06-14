Outage schedules for 4 hours in the evening, significant imports are planned, due to bad weather power outages in Sumy region - Ukrenergo

Today, power outage schedules are in effect from 18:00 to 22:00 throughout Ukraine. Significant imports are planned from 5 countries. Due to bad weather, 3 settlements in Sumy region are without electricity in the morning. This was reported on Friday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consequences of Russian attacks

At night, during an air raid, Ukrenergo's high-voltage overhead line in the eastern region was disconnected by protection action. Repair crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

Also, during the air alarm in the western region, the overhead line of the regional power company was disconnected by the protection action. Industrial and household consumers in Lviv and Ternopil regions lost power. By 6:00 a.m., power supply was restored to all consumers.

Consumption limitations

"Today, on June 14 , regional power distribution companies throughout Ukraine will apply hourly blackout schedules from 18:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo said.

Import and export

Imports - throughout the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 31,904 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,689 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

Power outages

As of the morning of , 3 settlements in Sumy region were without electricity due to weather conditions.

For other reasons, 494 settlements are without power supply. Due to hostilities: there are new power cuts in Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.