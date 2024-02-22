$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89015 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 318905 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 236948 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252917 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159036 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372440 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Our product is ready-to-eat food: MHP shares details of culinary business development for this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26617 views

MHP shares details of culinary business development for this year

Our product is ready-to-eat food: MHP shares details of culinary business development for this year

Evelina Mickiewicz, Director of MHP's Culinary Business, took part in the Forbes AgriFood conference. In her speech, she spoke about the company's achievements in transforming from a raw material to a culinary company in 2023 and shared plans for the current year, UNN reports.

Details

During the period of transformation into a culinary company, MHP has clearly defined its priorities, says Mickiewicz. 

"We understand that the product of our culinary business will be ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook food, which is a product for the end consumer and facilitates the daily routine in terms of cooking: it allows you to invest time in something else. As well as industrial semi-finished products of a high degree of readiness and ready-to-cook products for HoReCa businesses to scale their activities and find new niches," she clarified. 

In 2023 alone, MHP not only built new production sites, but also reached a production volume of 2 thousand tons per year, says Evelina Mickiewicz. She adds that the company plans to increase this production by 2.5 times in 2024. 

"We are opening sites not only in Kyiv but also across Ukraine to be closer to our consumers. And it's not just production facilities, we are also developing our own retail, tasty and safe fast food outlets. We are also working in the area of food products, such as weight cooking, solutions for HoReCa, and frozen pizza, which has become a new product for the Ukrainian market," she emphasized.

HelpHelp

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company develops more than 15 food brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include the Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Ezha Svezha, and Nasha Ryaba.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Kyiv
