Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14186 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
"Our position is clear and precise - exchange of all for all" - President's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78680 views

Ukraine's position on the return of prisoners of war is clear and unequivocal: an exchange based on the "all for all" formula, with children and civilian hostages to be returned unconditionally, in accordance with the Geneva Convention and international law.

"Our position is clear and precise - exchange of all for all" - President's Office

Ukraine's position on the return of prisoners of war is clear and precise. This is an exchange based on the "all for all" formula. As for children and civilian hostages, they must be returned unconditionally in accordance with the Geneva Convention and international law.

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The only thing we understand for sure is that there is a track with humanitarian issues and a track with prisoners of war. Our position here is clear and unequivocal - the exchange of all for all. But as for the children and civilian hostages, it is obvious that they must be returned without any conditions in accordance with the Geneva Convention and international law. I am confident that we can speed up this process. I think that in fact it is all about the fact that this summit sets a certain framework, a certain basis and principles that everyone has agreed to, and then the concrete, detailed elaboration of this framework into a specific action plan will begin

- Zarivna said, answering the question of how to return prisoners and civilians, including children.

Recall

Reuters has published a draft declaration following the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which includes clauses on the return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukrainian control, restoration of safe access to Ukrainian seaports, and exchange of prisoners of war. 

