Opening of the Swedish Trade Representative Office and investment in Ukraine: Zelensky met with the Swedish delegation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91937 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104271 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120548 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189723 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234001 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143567 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369291 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181784 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149647 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197934 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91936 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104270 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120547 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1482 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4726 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11877 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13508 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17476 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Opening of the Swedish Trade Representative Office and investment in Ukraine: Zelensky met with the Swedish delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29718 views

President Zelensky met with Swedish officials, thanked Sweden for its support, invited Swedish businesses to help rebuild affected regions of Ukraine, and discussed the use of frozen Russian assets, increased sanctions against Russia, and the expansion of Swedish investment in Ukraine.

Opening of the Swedish Trade Representative Office and investment in Ukraine: Zelensky met with the Swedish delegation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Minister for International Cooperation in development and foreign trade of Sweden Johan Forssel and representatives of Swedish business, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The head of state thanked Sweden, the prime minister and the entire Swedish people for supporting Ukraine and our steps towards establishing a just peace.

"We are grateful for all the aid packages, for the security agreement that we recently signed between our states during my visit to Stockholm, as well as for Sweden's participation in the peace summit and joining the joint communique. This is very important," the president said.

During the meeting, Zelensky invited the Swedish government and business to take patronage over the restoration of one of the affected regions of Ukraine.

Malawi joins peace summit communique - Zelensky24.06.24, 20:50 • 27554 views

They also discussed the prospects of using revenues from frozen Russian assets for the needs of our state, strengthening the international sanctions regime against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and providing energy support to Ukraine against the background of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

Special attention was paid to the prospects of expanding Swedish business and attracting new investments to Ukraine.

Germany and the UK plan to expand joint defense investments to strengthen Ukraine's military-industrial base24.04.24, 17:57 • 17202 views

"It is important that during the visit, Mr. minister is accompanied by the heads of Swedish companies that are present in Ukraine. We appreciate your work and invite you to invest even more to create new jobs," the president said.

Johan Forssel confirmed the significant interest of Swedish businesses in investing in Ukraine and noted the importance of opening a Swedish Trade Representative office in Kiev these days, which will contribute to the further entry of Swedish companies into the Ukrainian market.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31