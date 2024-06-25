Opening of the Swedish Trade Representative Office and investment in Ukraine: Zelensky met with the Swedish delegation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Minister for International Cooperation in development and foreign trade of Sweden Johan Forssel and representatives of Swedish business, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

The head of state thanked Sweden, the prime minister and the entire Swedish people for supporting Ukraine and our steps towards establishing a just peace.

"We are grateful for all the aid packages, for the security agreement that we recently signed between our states during my visit to Stockholm, as well as for Sweden's participation in the peace summit and joining the joint communique. This is very important," the president said.

During the meeting, Zelensky invited the Swedish government and business to take patronage over the restoration of one of the affected regions of Ukraine.

They also discussed the prospects of using revenues from frozen Russian assets for the needs of our state, strengthening the international sanctions regime against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and providing energy support to Ukraine against the background of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

Special attention was paid to the prospects of expanding Swedish business and attracting new investments to Ukraine.

"It is important that during the visit, Mr. minister is accompanied by the heads of Swedish companies that are present in Ukraine. We appreciate your work and invite you to invest even more to create new jobs," the president said.

Johan Forssel confirmed the significant interest of Swedish businesses in investing in Ukraine and noted the importance of opening a Swedish Trade Representative office in Kiev these days, which will contribute to the further entry of Swedish companies into the Ukrainian market.