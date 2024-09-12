Online marriage in Diia: 416 thousand proposals in three days, 197 couples have already married

The new online marriage service in Diia has become popular. In 3 days, 416 thousand proposals were made, 1247 couples applied, 197 couples have already married, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Ukrainians are getting married with Diia. Marriage online is a revolutionary service, and we can see by its popularity that it is very much needed - in the first 24 hours alone, you booked marriage dates 2 months in advance! And the proposal in Diia, without exaggeration, became the trend of the week - wrote Fedorov

According to him, the results for 3 days are as follows:

416,133 suggestions were made by users. “It's interesting that there are only 49,282 positive responses, so try again,” Fedorov said.

1,247 couples applied for marriage.

197 couples have already married since the beta launch.

"Digitalization not only simplifies life, but also helps to create families," the Vice Prime Minister said.

At the same time , he added that it is a special pleasure to watch the memes that are created after each launch, and showed a number of them.

