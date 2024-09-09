Ukraine launches online marriage in Diia app - Fedorov

Ukraine is launching a full online marriage cycle through the Diia app, with the entire process expected to take about 30 minutes, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Be the first in the world to get married online with Diia. We are launching online marriage in Diia. Only in Ukraine can you go through the full marriage cycle - from applying, to marriage online, to a certificate in the app. You no longer need to go anywhere, collect documents, or put them in a file to become husband and wife. Now it's just a few clicks in Diia - Fedorov wrote.

The official said that thanks to online marriage, military personnel and couples who are far from each other will be able to get married regardless of the circumstances, distance between cities or even countries.

"Join the digital ceremony with the registrar wherever you want. Decide whether you want to change your surname, keep yours, or take a double surname right in the app. The whole marriage process will take about 30 minutes, the certificate will immediately appear in Diia, and the paper version will be sent by mail," said Fedorov.

"A creative way to surprise your soulmate is to propose in Diia. Check with your loved ones how it works right now)," he added.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that 5 years ago, "we could not imagine a world without queues, coupons and appointments at 7 a.m., and today Ukraine sets the trend in digitalization for the whole world.

"Marriage is just the beginning, the basis for the digitalization of other services that will soon appear in Diia, so expect it. Spend time on romance, not bureaucracy," Fedorov wrote, sharing a video about the innovation.

