One Russian ship with Kalibr missiles is on duty in the Black Sea

One Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles continues to be on duty in the Black Sea. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the statement reads.

Also, according to the Navy, there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

In addition, over the past day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in Russia's interests: 9 vessels to the Black Sea, 5 of which continued to move toward the Bosphorus; 12 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

