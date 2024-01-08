One person killed and another wounded in Donetsk region over the last day as a result of hostile shelling

On January 7, one person was killed in Avdiivka and another was wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On January 7, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka. Another 1 person was wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

In addition, information about another person who was wounded in Avdiivka earlier was established.

Addendum

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Rocket attack on Kharkiv damages enterprise and educational institution, one more person remains trapped in rubble in Zmiiv - OVA