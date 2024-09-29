One of the checkpoints on the border with Poland temporarily stops working

Starting September 30, the Nyzhankovychi-Malkhovice checkpoint on the border with Poland will temporarily suspend its operation, UNN reports, citing a statement from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Attention, the Nyzhankovychi-Malchowice border crossing point with Poland is temporarily closed. According to information from the Polish side, border and customs clearance will be suspended from 00:00 on 30 September 2024. According to preliminary information, the construction of the future Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice checkpoint is planned to be completed this year," the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine asks people to take this information into account and choose other checkpoints to cross the border.

It should be noted that this checkpoint started operating in February 2023 and operated with a temporary infrastructure for the passage of empty trucks. Currently, works on the permanent infrastructure of the checkpoint will begin. It is expected that the checkpoint will have a lane for passenger vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons.