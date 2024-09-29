One of the checkpoints on the border with Poland temporarily stops working

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 79013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169376 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139158 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143865 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104767 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101173 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110930 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113067 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 55623 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 62147 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169376 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201041 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189932 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142378 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142375 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147058 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138455 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155300 views
One of the checkpoints on the border with Poland temporarily stops working

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33969 views

The Nyzhankovychi-Malchowice border crossing point with Poland will suspend operations from 30 September 2024. It is planned to complete the construction of permanent infrastructure for crossing the border.

Starting September 30, the Nyzhankovychi-Malkhovice checkpoint on the border with Poland will temporarily suspend its operation, UNN reports, citing a statement from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Attention, the Nyzhankovychi-Malchowice border crossing point with Poland is temporarily closed. According to information from the Polish side, border and customs clearance will be suspended from 00:00 on 30 September 2024. According to preliminary information, the construction of the future Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice checkpoint is planned to be completed this year," the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine asks people to take this information into account and choose other checkpoints to cross the border.

It should be noted that this checkpoint started operating in February 2023 and operated with a temporary infrastructure for the passage of empty trucks. Currently, works on the permanent infrastructure of the checkpoint will begin.  It is expected that the checkpoint will have a lane for passenger vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

