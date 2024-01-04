One more teenager returned from illegal armed groups in Kherson region

Ukraine managed to return a 12-year-old teenager from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

12-year-old Andriy has been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region! The Ombudsman's Office was approached by the child's older sister with a request to take him out of the occupation. The boy lived with his grandmother in TOT because his mother died in the summer of 2022 - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the Ombudsman, during the occupation, the boy and his grandmother experienced all the "advantages of the Russian world": intimidation, psychological pressure and visits from representatives of the occupation authorities. The boy was threatened to be taken away from his grandmother and placed in an orphanage, as he was left without a legal representative.

On January 1, 2024, they finally found themselves in government-controlled territory. So, the first day of the new year symbolically became the first day of a new life for this family - Lubinets said.

He noted that the joint efforts of the Ombudsperson's Office and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network helped to return the boy.

The largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale war: who was returned, the Coordination Center told