One more teenager returned from illegal armed groups in Kherson region

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97925 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111233 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141102 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138304 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283368 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42906 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31632 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64824 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33299 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52683 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 97925 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250900 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236009 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261281 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52683 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141102 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106964 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123039 views
One more teenager returned from illegal armed groups in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31735 views

A 12-year-old boy was returned to Ukraine-controlled territory from the occupied Kherson region.

Ukraine managed to return a 12-year-old teenager from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports

12-year-old Andriy has been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region! The Ombudsman's Office was approached by the child's older sister with a request to take him out of the occupation. The boy lived with his grandmother in TOT because his mother died in the summer of 2022

- Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the Ombudsman, during the occupation, the boy and his grandmother experienced all the "advantages of the Russian world": intimidation, psychological pressure and visits from representatives of the occupation authorities. The boy was threatened to be taken away from his grandmother and placed in an orphanage, as he was left without a legal representative.

On January 1, 2024, they finally found themselves in government-controlled territory. So, the first day of the new year symbolically became the first day of a new life for this family

- Lubinets said.

He noted that  the joint efforts of the Ombudsperson's Office and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network helped to return the boy.

The largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale war: who was returned, the Coordination Center told03.01.24, 18:52 • 33251 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

