One killed, three more wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Russian troops attacked civilians in Donetsk region 27 times yesterday. A 51-year-old man was killed in an attack on Avdiivka. Three other civilians were wounded, including a child, UNN reports, citing the Donetsk police.

Details

The occupation forces fired at 11 localities: the cities of Avdiivka, Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Nelipivka, and the villages of Vovchenka, Zorya, Severne, and Tonenke.

24 civilian objects were damaged: 16 residential buildings, an outbuilding, 5 cars, a gas pipeline, a power line.

Avdiivka withstood 15 attacks, including 12 air strikes. A 51-year-old man was killed and his 50-year-old wife was seriously injured. A private house and apartment buildings were destroyed - the police said in a statement.

In addition, Russians shelled Hirnyk with artillery. A 16-year-old boy was injured, 5 houses, cars, and power grids were damaged.

Another civilian was wounded in Toretsk.

Zorya village also came under artillery fire. The enemy damaged 6 private houses, cars and gas pipeline there.

In addition, today, January 4, at night, Russia attacked Kurakhove with five S-300 missiles. At least 4 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a school, a cafe, a health center, and administrative buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that no residents were injured.