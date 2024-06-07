One fortification "Dragon's tooth" costs from 1600 UAH to 2200 UAH - ProZorro analysis

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 10025 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141542 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146499 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241252 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172324 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163965 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220577 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112976 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44417 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63245 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107758 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34440 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65779 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233046 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220133 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 10025 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22966 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107758 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111816 views
One fortification "Dragon's tooth" costs from 1600 UAH to 2200 UAH - ProZorro analysis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17662 views

Regions of Ukraine are actively strengthening their borders with concrete barriers - "Dragon's teeth". Market participants explain that today there is no stable price for the so-called "dragon teeth", because the situation is constantly changing due to mass orders from regions and mobilization, which has reduced the number of employees.

The regions of Ukraine are actively strengthening their borders from the enemy. One of the most popular fortifications is the barrier pyramid or the so - called "Dragon's tooth", cast from concrete, and which is ordered by hundreds of thousands. Despite the fact that the purchase is of Strategic and defense importance, all tenders are public and anyone can check prices and supplies, reports UNN.

One of these tenders provided for the purchase of 12,000 pieces of "Dragon Teeth" (barrier pyramid). The expected cost of the tender was UAH 27,372,000, or UAH 2,281 apiece.

However, during the auction, offers from suppliers even exceeded the expected cost. One of the supplier's offers was UAH 31,212,000, or UAH 2,601 apiece. At the same time, we are talking about a direct manufacturer of concrete structures, and not "gaskets". Taking into account security measures UNN does not name the customer and participants of this tender, despite the fact that the information is freely available.

At the same time, in other tenders, the price for this dragon tooth can range from 1600 UAH. market participants explain price fluctuations by the unstable situation in the country.

There are two main reasons: simultaneous and mass orders from all regions, and the second main one is mass mobilization, which "mowed down" the ranks of employees of concrete plants.

If we talk about the market, then there is no market. There is no constant price, because it fluctuates daily due to the exchange rate, mobilization and the situation in the economy as a whole. There are no employees. Factories lost half or even more of their employees due to mobilization. And at the same time, there are crazy and simultaneous orders. It's like counting the bread market in the first month of the war. It simply did not exist and now, there are no markets in Ukraine with stable offers

- says the interlocutor.
Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
ukraineUkraine

