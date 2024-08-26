One dead in Zhytomyr region due to Russian attack - RMA

In Zhytomyr region, a woman was killed, residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a massive missile attack. The head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitaliy Bunechko reported, UNN reports.

Residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region were hit by a massive missile attack. Unfortunately, according to preliminary reports, a woman was killed as a result of the Russian regime's terrorist actions. - wrote Bunechko on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency power outages have been introduced in the region.

Rescuers and repair teams are working.

For information on the progress of repair work and elimination of the consequences of Russian missile strikes, please follow the official channels of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Bunechko added.

Water supply suspended in Zhytomyr as a result of massive Russian attack in Ukraine