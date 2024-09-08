"On September 8, we honor the memory of Ukrainians - victims of forced eviction from Lemkivshchyna, Nadsyannya, Kholmshchyna, Southern Podlasie, Lubachivshchyna, Western Boykivshchyna in 1944-1951 and the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the deportation of Ukrainians from these territories." This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at least 482,000 Ukrainians were repressed during these deportations, suffering confiscation of property and human rights abuses. The communist regime, in particular Stalin's, used forced relocation as a method of terror in an attempt to destroy the national identity of the Ukrainian people and other ethnic groups.

The MFA notes that the current crimes of the russian federation against Ukrainians, including the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, are a continuation of the same repressive policy.

Unpunished evil returns - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry calls on the international community to condemn the crimes of the communist regime and to work together to restore justice for the past and present crimes of the terrorist country. It is called upon to join forces to support Ukraine in countering russian aggression and implementing the Peace Formula, which provides for the release of illegally deported persons.

