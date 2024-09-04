On the border with Romania, traffic will be partially suspended at one of the checkpoints: it will last from September 5

The Solotvyno-Sighetu Marmatiei checkpoint on the border with Romania will partially suspend traffic due to bridge repairs starting September 5, the State Border Guard Service said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Solotvyno-Sighetu-Marmatiei checkpoint will partially suspend the passage of vehicles. According to information from the Romanian side, due to an emergency situation on the bridge over the Tisza River, repair work will be carried out. Therefore, the passage of vehicles will be suspended from 10:00 to 15:00 from Monday to Friday," the State Border Guard Service reported on social media.

The restrictions will last for a month starting from September 5, 2024.

As noted, pedestrian traffic at this checkpoint will not be stopped.

Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning their trips.

