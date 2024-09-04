On the border with Hungary traffic is hampered at one of the checkpoints: what is known

Repair work will be carried out at the Chop-Zahony checkpoint on the border with Hungary today, which will cause traffic to be hampered, the State Customs Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to the Hungarian customs authorities, today, September 4, from 9:00 to 16:00, repair work will be carried out at the Chop-Záhony checkpoint on the neighboring side.

"In this regard, the movement of vehicles in both directions is expected to be hampered. We ask interested persons who plan to cross the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in this direction to take this information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints," the agency said.

